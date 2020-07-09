YMCA Fire Thursday update: Fire grows overnight, no structures threatened

Map of the YMCA Fire area as of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. / Courtesy YMCA Fire Public Information

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The YMCA Fire, burning on BLM land southwest of Cañon City, has burned 120 acres as of Wednesday evening.

Fire crews said the lightning-caused fire grew overnight and is zero percent contained as of Thursday morning. A multi-mission aircraft is expected to fly Thursday afternoon to determine the new fire perimeter.

No structures are threatened by the fire, and no closures, pre-evacuations, or evacuations are in place as of Thursday morning. The Fremont County sheriff said no evacuations are planned as of Thursday morning.

Residents in the area are encouraged to sign up for the Alert Fremont system to get emergency alerts in real time. Sign up here.

A total of 68 personnel are fighting the fire. Two Type 1 helicopters are fighting the fire, and crews also have access to fixed-wing aircraft, including large air tankers and single-engine air tankers. Three more hand crews and another Type 1 helicopter have been ordered.

Fire officials have set up the following resources to provide information about the fire:

Fire Information Office: (719) 315-0690

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6836/

Facebook: facebook.com/YMCAFireCO

Twitter: twitter.com/YMCAFireCO

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.