COLORADO SPRINGS — The Western Museum of Mining and Industry (WMMI) is offering a watch party for the Air Force Thunderbirds’ aerial demonstration at their prime viewing location neighboring the Academy.

Attendees pay a $5 fee to park at the event, and lunch can be purchased from Little Bears Sloppy Joes & Ice Cream Floats Food Truck, or you are encouraged to bring a picnic. Bring chairs, blankets, and sunscreen, and watch the Air Force Thunderbirds thrilling display!

The performance is planned from 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

The $5.00 admission per vehicle benefits WMMI, a local, non-profit museum. Museum Members get in free. Tickets can be purchased in advance from the museum, or day-of.