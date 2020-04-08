Thunderbirds to practice Wednesday over Air Force Academy

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — People in northern Colorado Springs will hear extra jet noise Wednesday as the Air Force Thunderbirds practice flyovers.

From around noon to around 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Thunderbirds will be practicing flyovers of the Academy for graduation timing. They will be performing a single pass, with no airshow maneuvers.

The Academy is currently only open to those conducting official business, so no one will be allowed on base to watch the practice. The Air Force is reminding everyone to practice social distancing if you plan to watch the practice off base.

The Thunderbirds will perform a flyover at the end of the Academy’s graduation ceremony on April 18.

The ceremony will be available via live stream. Friends, family, and the public will not be allowed to attend.