Thunderbirds to perform Colorado flyovers to salute front-line workers

The U.S. Air Force Air flight demonstration squadron, the Thunderbirds, show their support for frontline COVID-19 healthcare workers and first responders with a flyover in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 11, 2020. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will perform a series of flyovers in Colorado Saturday to honor the state’s front-line COVID-19 responders.

The flyovers will start with the U.S. Air Force Academy, where the Thunderbirds will perform their traditional graduation flyover. The Academy’s graduation ceremony is set to begin at 11 a.m. and last 30 to 40 minutes.

Following the ceremony, the Thunderbirds will conduct a series of flyovers across Colorado communities to honor healthcare workers, first responders, military members, and other essential personnel who are working on the front lines to combat the coronavirus.

The flyovers will start around 12:50 p.m. Saturday and last about an hour. The Thunderbirds’ flight path will take them over Greeley, Windsor, Fort Collins, Loveland, Longmont, Boulder, the Denver metro area, Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado Springs, Fort Carson, and Pueblo.

The Thunderbirds’ F-16 Fighting Falcons will fly in a formation of eight.

Residents along the flight path can expect a few seconds of jet noise as the

aircraft pass overhead.

To complete the series of flyovers, the Thunderbirds will rely on aerial refueling support

from a KC-135 tanker aircraft from McConnell Air Force Base and March Air Reserve Base.

Last week, the Thunderbirds performed a series of flyovers over Las Vegas.