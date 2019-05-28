Thunderbirds arrive in Colorado Springs ahead of USAFA graduation

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform a flyover before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/David Graham)

The Thunderbirds have arrived in Colorado Springs to prepare for their performance at the 2019 U.S. Air Force Academy graduation.

The Thunderbirds perform after the Academy’s graduation ceremony each spring. This year’s ceremony is Thursday. The commencement speaker is President Donald Trump.

The Thunderbirds arrived in Colorado Springs Monday. The team will practice its full performance over the Academy’s Falcon Stadium from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The team’s performance will follow the graduation ceremony on Thursday. It’s expected to start sometime between 12:30 and 1 p.m. Thursday, depending on when the ceremony ends.

The Santa Fe Trail and roads under the show area will be closed during the practice and performance. Falcon Stadium and the Falcon Stadium parking lots will be closed during the practice.

The public is asked not to stop along Interstate 25 to watch the Thunderbirds.

All times are subject to change.