Three winning lottery tickets sold in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — If you’ve bought a lottery ticket in Colorado Springs recently, it’s time to check your numbers. Three big winning tickets were sold here for Friday and Saturday’s drawings, according to the Colorado Lottery.

The lottery said a Mega Millions ticket worth $10,000 was sold at Bob’s Liquor on North El Paso Street. That ticket was for Friday’s drawing. It matched four winning numbers plus the Mega Ball. The winning numbers were 3-6-16-18-58 MB: 11.

Two winning tickets were sold for Saturday drawings.

A Colorado Lotto+ PLUS winner worth $250,000 was sold at the Safeway on South Academy Boulevard.

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Safeway on South Murray Road. That ticket matched four winning numbers plus the Powerball. The winning numbers were 14-26-38-45-46 PB: 13.