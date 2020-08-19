Three southern Colorado movie theaters reopening with classic movies, private screenings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The three Cinemark movie theaters in Colorado Springs and Pueblo are reopening Friday with private screenings and classic movies at discounted prices.

Cinemark operates the Carefree Circle theater off Powers Boulevard, the Tinseltown theater in southern Colorado Springs, and the Tinseltown theater in Pueblo.

As part of the reopening, Cinemark is showing a series of classic films at reduced prices–$5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors. They are also offering private screenings in dedicated auditoriums. The private screenings start at $99 and can host up to 20 guests.

“The theatres reopen just in time to welcome this year’s newest film, Unhinged, and the 10th anniversary re-release of Inception,” Cinemark said in a press release. “Releases continue with The New Mutants and The Personal History of David Copperfield on Aug. 28, and the much-anticipated Tenet by Christopher Nolan on Sept. 3, with early access screenings beginning Aug. 31.”

Cinemark said they’ve implemented a variety of safety measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, including: