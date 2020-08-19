Three southern Colorado movie theaters reopening with classic movies, private screenings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The three Cinemark movie theaters in Colorado Springs and Pueblo are reopening Friday with private screenings and classic movies at discounted prices.
Cinemark operates the Carefree Circle theater off Powers Boulevard, the Tinseltown theater in southern Colorado Springs, and the Tinseltown theater in Pueblo.
As part of the reopening, Cinemark is showing a series of classic films at reduced prices–$5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors. They are also offering private screenings in dedicated auditoriums. The private screenings start at $99 and can host up to 20 guests.
“The theatres reopen just in time to welcome this year’s newest film, Unhinged, and the 10th anniversary re-release of Inception,” Cinemark said in a press release. “Releases continue with The New Mutants and The Personal History of David Copperfield on Aug. 28, and the much-anticipated Tenet by Christopher Nolan on Sept. 3, with early access screenings beginning Aug. 31.”
Cinemark said they’ve implemented a variety of safety measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, including:
- Face masks are mandatory for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums.
- Cinemark has streamlined its in-theatre ticket verification processes, no longer requiring digital ticket holders to carry a paper ticket, and moviegoers purchasing tickets at the theatre will no longer need to hand their printed ticket to an usher. All are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience.
- Guests who are not feeling well are asked to stay home, and Cinemark will gladly provide a full ticket refund.
- To help reduce potential contact between cash and food-handling areas, cash payments will not be accepted at the concession stand. However, each theatre will have a designated area where cash will be accepted, and gift cards will be available.