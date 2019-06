In this Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, photo, Tyler Schwecke, a delivery driver for Jimmy John’s, makes a delivery in Las Vegas. Food delivery services like Uber Eats and GrubHub are taking off like a rocket, but some restaurants aren’t on board. This week, Jimmy John’s sandwich chain launched a national ad campaign promising never to […]

Three Pikes Peak region Jimmy John’s stores are celebrating their customers with a $1 sandwich offer this Thursday afternoon.

The participating stores are at 1353 Interquest Parkway in Colorado Springs, 7965 Fountain Mesa Road in Fountain, and 407 East Grace Avenue in Woodland Park. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. customers can get any classic sandwich (numbers 1 through 6 on the menu, plus the JJBLT) for just $1.

There’s a limit of one sandwich per person, and the deal is only available in-store.