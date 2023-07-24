(GUNNISON, Colo.) — The Gunnison County Coroner has identified the bodies of three people that were found in July in a remote camp as two adults and a child, all from Colorado Springs.

The three badly decomposed bodies were discovered on Sunday, July 9 by a hiker. According to the AP, the hiker originally found the first body in a remote wooded area where hikers wouldn’t normally pass by, and the other two bodies were then later found inside a zipped-up tent at the camp.

There were personal belongings and tarps at the scene, the AP said, and a lean-to built from local logs over a firepit.

The Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office said based on the “fairly mummified” and advanced decomposition of the bodies, they were likely there through the winter and possibly since the fall of 2022.

On Monday, July 24, the Gunnison County Coroner confirmed to Denver sister station KDVR that the bodies had been identified as two adults and a 14-year-old boy.

42-year-old Rebecca Vance and 41-year-old Christine Vance were identified as the two adults, and the 14-year-old has not been named due to his age. The coroner said all three people were from Colorado Springs.

The cause of death will be determined at a later time, pending further analysis, the coroner said.