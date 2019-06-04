Three new open spaces coming to El Paso County

Palmer lake is a popular recreational area and while El Paso County has more than a hundred miles in trails, they’re looking to add more in the new Elephant Rock Open Space.

It’s one of three new open spaces that will soon be designated as hiking destinations in the county.

“As more people move here, as more people to choose to visit the area, you know, it’s getting a little crowded on some of our trails,” said Susan Davies, Executive Director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition.

It is additional acreage for the growing county.

Elephant Rock Open Space covers 65-acres near Palmer Lake, right off the Santa Fe Trail Head.



Walk about a quarter-mile up and you’ll see why it was given its name.

“The county finally was able to purchase it in the last couple of years, and now it’s time to plan the trails, where the picnic tables should be, do they want benches? And that’s going to be a public process,” Davies said.

The other open spaces offer a different view.



Kane Ranch was a working ranch for many years, sitting just east of Fountain at 440 acres.



Plans have already been drawn up, but funding is still needed in order for the county to add trails, build a parking lot, and add amenities.



The Pineries in Black Forest is the largest, at just over a thousand acres and is set to be open by fall.

“These are areas where people are going to be able to bring their horses, or their bicycles, mountain biking, or hiking, or jogging,” Davies said.



Click here for details on how to check out Elephant Rock Open Space on Friday, August 30th, before the trails are made.

Click here to keep up to date with meetings and openings for these open spaces.