Three injured in Sunday crash on Academy Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A driver is facing DUI charges after three people were injured in a crash on a snowy Academy Boulevard early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the two-car crash happened around 1:45 a.m. near the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Rebecca Lane. It involved a Nissan sedan and a Chevrolet Silverado, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found one person had been ejected and two people were trapped in the Nissan. Firefighters extricated the trapped driver and passenger, and all three were taken to the hospital. Police said the driver sustained serious injuries.

#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene of a #workingtrapped traffic accident with trapped parties at Rebecca Ln and Academy Blvd E10 1st fire fire unit on scene with T10 and Rescue 17. Patients successfully extricated and being transported to area hospitals. pic.twitter.com/iDkrYHATs4 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 14, 2021

The driver of the Silverado remained on the scene and was found to be intoxicated, according to police. The suspect, an 18-year-old man, was arrested on charges of vehicular assault and DUI.

Police said there were conflicting reports about which direction each of the cars was traveling. Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call them at 719-444-7000.

The intersection was closed for about seven hours while police investigated the crash.