Three homes destroyed in Pueblo fire

Three homes were destroyed by a fire in Pueblo County Wednesday evening. / Photo courtesy Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

PUEBLO, Colo. — Three homes were destroyed in a fire in Pueblo County Wednesday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the fire started around 7:30 p.m. in a trailer on King Ridge Road, which is in the Wildhorse area northwest of Pueblo. The resident told deputies their trailer had exploded while they were transferring propane, and the fire had spread to two other trailers nearby.

Deputies said no one was injured in the fire.

All three homes were total losses, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire.