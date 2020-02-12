Three D-70 schools add extra time to make up for snow days

Plenty of snow at Rye High School around 7:30 a.m. October 24. / Valerie Mills – FOX21 News

PUEBLO, Colo. — Three Pueblo District 70 schools are adding extra time to the school day to make up minutes lost to snow days.

District 70 said Rye Elementary, Rye High School, and Craver Middle School already have six snow day closures and three late starts. Four of the closures came in October and December, and two came this month.

The District said they built 45 extra hours into the school year schedule to account for snow days and other cancellations. However, the mountain schools are at risk of falling below the required 1,080 student contact hours for the year.

“We are nearing the limit of our instructional hours, and with the uncertainty of Colorado spring weather, we are taking necessary action now,” the district said in a statement.

To make up the time, the district will add 10 minutes to the schedule for Craver Middle and Rye High schools. School will start at 7:25 a.m. and end at 3:35 p.m.

The district will add 15 minutes to the schedule for Rye Elementary. School will start at 7:40 a.m. and end at 3:10 p.m.

The district said these additional minutes will add a total of 1.5 days to the schedule.