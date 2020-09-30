Three Colorado Springs teachers among finalists for Colorado Teacher of the Year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three Colorado Springs teachers are among the seven finalists for the 2021 Colorado Teacher of the Year competition.

The Colorado Department of Education announced the finalists Wednesday. They are:

Anna Conrad, an English language arts and AVID teacher at Harrison High School in Harrison School District 2.

Holly Haverkorn, a drama and technical theatre teacher at Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs School District 11.

Joe Hites, a health and leadership teacher at Vista Ridge High School in School District 49.

Lisa Crabtree, a social studies teacher at Fruita Monument High School in Mesa County Valley 51 School District.

Tricia Kearns, a science and health teacher at Webber Middle School in Poudre School District.

Rachel Lamb, a second-grade teacher at Inspire Elementary School in Denver Public Schools.

Gerardo Muñoz, a high school and middle school social studies teacher at the Denver Center for International Studies at Baker, Denver Public Schools.

Each year, the Colorado Teacher of the Year program recognizes “an exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable and skilled K-12 classroom teacher to represent the entire profession in Colorado,” according to the department.

One finalist from the list of seven will become Colorado’s nominee for the National Teacher of the Year competition. The nominee is expected to be announced by the end of October.