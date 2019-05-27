Three-car crash shuts down Powers Blvd in both directions

Three people are expected to be ok after being involved in a huge crash that completely shut down Powers Blvd. Saturday night.

Just before 10 p.m. a car going south on Powers crossed over the median and hit oncoming traffic.

The crash shut down Powers in both directions, between North Carefree and Barnes Road for several hours and one person was thrown out of a car.

Surprising though everyone involved had non-life threatening injuries.

Police don’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved but do believe distracted driving could be a factor.