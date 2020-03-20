Three arrested in connection to several bank robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police announced Friday that three arrests were made in connection to a series of bank robberies across the city since early January.

The three individuals that were arrested are 19-year-old Xavion Eugene Paggett, 23-year-old James Charles Patrick Armond, and 23-year-old Jourdain Cian Dmajian Espinoza.

The string of robberies occurred from January 7 through January 24 at Academy Bank located at 1650 Space Center Drive, TCF Bank located at 9265 North Union Boulevard, and TCF Bank located at 2930 South Academy Boulevard.

Detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department Robbery Unit investigated the series of bank robberies arresting the individuals above.

19-year-old Xavion Eugene Paggett was taken into custody on January 24 by responding patrol officers after the second TCF bank robbery. Paggett was charged with two counts of robbery for both TCF bank robberies.

23-year-old James Charles Patrick Armond was taken into custody on February 20 in Pueblo, Colorado following a disturbance that the Pueblo Police Department investigated. Armond was charged with robbery for the Academy Bank and the first, attempted robbery at the TCF bank.

23-year-old Jourdain Cian Dmajian Espinoza was taken into custody on March 3 by robbery detectives in front of the El Paso County Court House. Espinoza was charged with robbery for the Academy Bank robbery.

Detectives were familiar with Espinoza from a previous robbery arrest. At the time of the second TCF bank robbery, Espinoza was out on bond for a 2018 robbery. When Espinoza was taken into custody, a high capacity semi-automatic handgun was recovered. Espinoza may face federal weapon charges because he is a convicted felon.

According to detectives, they are actively investigating the series of robberies with unknown additional suspects.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department (719) 444-7000; or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line (719) 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.