(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Doherty High School was placed on secure status for a period of time on Wednesday after an unspecified threat was made, according to Colorado Springs School District 11.

In a statement sent to FOX21 News, the district said a threat was investigated by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the school was placed on secure status for a time. However, the threat was deemed unsubstantiated, and the secure status was lifted.

The district said after the school was placed on secure status, all students who arrived after that point were searched as they entered the building. D11 said students were understanding and acted responsibly.

FOX21 has reached out to CSPD for comment on this incident, as D11 said the threat made to Doherty on Wednesday may be part of a widespread threat also made to other districts.