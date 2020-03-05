Thousands sign petition to have a street named after Gannon Stauch

COLORADO SPRINGS — Neighbors of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch are taking action.

A petition which has gathered thousands of signatures since Monday is asking for a street in Lorson Ranch to be named after Gannon.

“It will be there forever and never change; his sign would be there to remember the little boy,” Creator Linda Krystofiak said.

Krystofiak created the petition on Monday, the day Gannon’s family found out their son may no longer be alive.

“It has changed our lives since it first started from day one,” Krystofiak said.

The El Paso County Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez, Jr, told FOX21 he’s on board with the proposal; as Lorson Ranch is within his district and says he will be reaching out to his planning department.

On Wednesday, many gathered outside Lorson Ranch to show their support for Gannon and his family. Including LeAnn Moya, who drove from Pueblo West.

Throughout the weekend, Restoration Church, which is the Stauch family’s church, will hold services for the community in honor of Gannon.

They will hold three identical services, one Saturday at 6:00 P.M. and two Sunday at 9:00 and 10:45 A.M.