(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A petition demanding increased transparency and accountability in bear management practices has garnered thousands of signatures. This collective action was instigated by a recent incident involving an aggressive female bear euthanized in Colorado Springs by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), which has stirred community outrage and concern.

The petition, initiated just on Friday, Oct. 6, gained traction and collected over 2,300 signatures. The creator of the petition, Holly Price, a resident of Colorado Springs, accuses CPW of “aggressively hunting bears, relocating them and inhumanely harassing wildlife.”

It came out on the same day CPW released the news about an incident where they euthanized an aggressive female bear that charged two boys, aged 12 and 13, who did not sustain injuries from the bear. The bear’s two cubs were tranquilized and transported, but one of the cubs never woke up from the tranquilizer.

Tyler Eshnaur, a community member and wildlife enthusiast, further commented, “It’s a frightening situation because bears are powerful creatures… But, in this case, we had CPW reporting an aggressive bear that was simply protecting its cubs.”

A central argument of the petition addressed to Governor Jared Polis is that bears should not be euthanized unless humans are injured during bear encounters.

Eshnaur explained, “There’s a strong desire to protect our wildlife on the west side of Colorado Springs. Hearing about a situation where no one was injured, but two bears were lost, is deeply troubling.”

In contrast to the petitioners, the Colorado Bear Coalition disputes the allegations against CPW and encourages the community not to assign blame hastily.

Brenda Lee, the founder and president of the Colorado Bear Coalition, stated, “We respect what CPW is doing, and the community needs to do more. If there are concerns about how bears are handled, we should have a constructive conversation about it, rather than creating further divisions through such statements.”

The petition also calls for greater public education, emphasizing the need for signage in areas known for bear activity.

Eshnaur, reflecting on the situation, said, “As Colorado Springs grows, we’ll continue to expand into habitats where these bears reside. For those that don’t leave or get pushed out of their habitat, they’ll attempt to coexist with us. If we’re going to coexist, we need a better understanding of their behaviors.”

Both community members and the Colorado Bear Coalition advocate for greater community education to minimize potential conflicts.

“The reason bears are in our communities is because they’re hungry. So, minimizing bird feeders and securing trash can enclosures are essential,” noted Lee.

While CPW stated that they would provide a statement to FOX21, they have yet to do so.

According to CPW directives, a bear is euthanized when it poses a risk to human health and safety or is known to have caused previous conflict activity.

The petition is now closed, and in an update posted on the petition, Price said, “Thank you to everyone who signed and for your support, this petition is now closed. I started this petition by myself and my goal was 5 signatures. We have over 2300+ bear supporters and I thank you each and every one of you! Keep using your voice.”