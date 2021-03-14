Thousands of flights canceled at DIA, Colorado Springs Airport due to winter storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Thousands of flights into and out of the Denver and Colorado Springs airports have been canceled due to this weekend’s winter storm.

The airport tells KDVR about half of flights were canceled Saturday, and about 97% have been canceled for Sunday.

As of 8:30 a.m., FlightAware reports 41 canceled flights at the Colorado Springs Airport. That’s a majority of the day’s scheduled flights.

Conditions are expected to remain challenging for travelers across the Front Range through the day as snow is expected to continue.