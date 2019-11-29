Thousands brave ice and cold for annual Turkey Trot

COLORADO SPRINGS — Twenty-degree weather along with ice and snow on the ground didn’t stop thousands of people from running the 5K Turkey Trot Thursday morning.

The Turkey Trot 5K and Kids’ Tiny Trot Fun Run is a fundraiser for the YMCA. It enables the YMCA to provide scholarships to local families in need.

This was the 22nd annual YMCA Turkey Trot and it kicked off at 9 a.m. The finish line was at the southwest corner of Austin Bluffs and Briargate.

