Power restored to thousands in southeastern Colorado Springs

Map provided by Colorado Springs Utilities shows the location of a power outage affecting about 3,400 customers Friday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — About 575 Colorado Springs Utilities customers are without power in the southeastern part of the city.

The outage began around 11:15 a.m. It originally affected about 3,400 customers in an area bordered by Powers Boulevard to the west, North Carefree Circle to the north, and Marksheffel Road to the east.

Power is expected to be restored to all customers by 1:30 p.m.

Drivers in the area are reminded to treat dark intersections as four-way stops.

There’s no word on the cause of the outage.