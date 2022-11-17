(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Popular fast food chain Whataburger is set to open its third location in Colorado Springs on Friday, Nov. 18.

The new location at 5905 Constitution Avenue will serve the east side of the city, with the Dublin Boulevard and Interquest Parkway locations serving the northern parts of the city.

The brand debuted in Colorado Springs in February, and the chain has three more restaurants in the works on Garden of the Gods Road, Fillmore Street, and Montebello Square Drive, all set to open by the end of 2023.

“We are thrilled to continue to bring Whataburger’s signature customized burgers and extensive menu of fresh, bold flavors with a side of extraordinary hospitality and meaningful community engagement,” said William Tamminga, owner of BurgerWorks Colorado, LLC. “We look forward to growing and serving this thriving area for many years to come.”

The new restaurant, which was remodeled from an existing building, will feature double drive-thru lanes, digital menu boards and an open-concept dining room.

The Constitution location will open at 11 a.m. on Friday, with a plan in place for traffic flow in the area. Whataburger said the turnout at the previous locations’ opening days has prepared their management team for traffic planning.

Courtesy: Whataburger

Whataburger said online ordering and delivery will be available through the Whataburger App and through their website in the first quarter of 2023.