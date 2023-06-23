(SALIDA, Colo.) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is investigating after a person died on Friday, June 23 during a private boat trip down the Arkansas River east of Salida.

According to CPW, around 3 p.m. Friday witnesses said a raft carrying three people entered Bear Creek Rapid, which is a Class III rapid, and flipped. All three people were thrown into the swiftly flowing, 60-degree water.

CPW said one of the people safely made it to shore. A ranger with CPW’s Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area (AHRA) was patrolling the river at the time and rescued a second person from the water, however the third person was unaccounted for as well as the upside-down raft.

A search was launched by AHRA rangers, CPW wildlife officers, the Salida Fire Department, Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas Valley Ambulance and Howard Fire Department.

CPW said the upside-down raft was eventually spotted about two miles downstream, just above Wellsville. The third person appeared to have become entangled with the raft and was unresponsive, CPW said.

CPW said the person was wearing a life jacket, and eventually washed up on an island above the Wellsville Bridge. Private boaters retrieved the person and brought them to shore, where CPR was performed. EMS crews were unable to revive the person, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

CPW said this is the 14th confirmed water-related death in Colorado in 2023 and the third in the Arkansas River in a week.

“Our deepest condolences got out to the family and friends of the victim,” said Tom Waters, AHRA park manager. He called it another tragic example of the importance of being prepared for entering challenging whitewater conditions at the peak of spring run-off from snowmelt.

Waters urged the public to check conditions by calling the AHRA before entering the river or to use a commercial rafting company.