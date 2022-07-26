COLORADO SPRINGS — Neons Salon and Barbershop will be giving back to the Colorado Springs community at a special event providing back-to-school haircuts at no cost.

The third annual Cuts for Smiles event is free for all kids age 4 to 17. The event provides haircuts for kids so parents can save some money at a time when inflation is putting pressure on many families.

The event will be on a first-come first-served basis and will feature food trucks, art vendors, henna tattoos, a nerf course, music and much more.

Neons Salon and Barbershop is located near Powers and Barnes, at 6130 Barnes Road, suite 104.

The event takes place at the salon on Sunday, July 31 at 9 a.m.