There’s still time to register for Bike to Work Day!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There’s still time to register for Colorado Springs’ 26th annual Bike to Work Day on Wednesday, June 26th.

Bicycle-supportive businesses and organizations will host free light breakfast stations at their location or along the trail network from 6am to 9am. Breakfast will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Click here to register now and for a chance to win an official Bike to Work Day t-shirt.

Sara Hill, a league certified instructor and membership coordinator for the Colorado Springs Cycling Club, talks about some helpful biking tools to help you find the best routes.

Make it a competition! More than 60 companies are participating in the Corporate Challenge for prizes. Click here to sign up with your company team or to make your own. Just click on the “corporate challenge” tab to register.

Still looking for the perfect bike? John Crandall, owner of Old Town Bike Shop, tells you what you need to look for.

Crandall says one bike from 1972 is worth $72,000. Watch below to find out why.

Click here for a map of all the breakfast stations on Bike to Work Day.