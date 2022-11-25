(COLORADO SPRINGS) — With temperatures mild and the sun shining in Southern Colorado this Black Friday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is encouraging Coloradans to take a break from the shopping and enjoy all the parks and trails the Centennial State has to offer.

CPW said there is no wrong way to celebrate Fresh Air Friday, whether you’re exploring a state park, skiing in the high country, or playing a game of freeze tag in the backyard.

“Studies show that spending time outdoors – no matter the activity – can improve one’s ability to focus, decrease fatigue and even help improve short-term memory!” said CPW on their website. “So whatever activity you choose, get out and give thanks.”

If you’re looking to get out and explore the abundant trails in your area, CPW offers the Colorado Trail Explorer app, available to download for free in the App Store and Google Play. The app will help you discover unique trail experiences, and offers a comprehensive trail map, based on data from over 230 trail managers.

You can also visit CPW’s interactive Park Finder, where you can find the best spots to fish, hike, trail ride, snowshoe, and more.

“Turn Black Friday into a blue skies Friday, a green trees Friday, a white snow Friday… a Fresh Air Friday!” said CPW.