DIVIDE, Colo. — Polls are now closed and the votes are in. Clyde the Mammoth Donkey is the new Mayor of Divide!

Newly elected Mayor Clyde won by 1,700 votes over his new vice mayors, Cinna and Maizey, who tied for second place.

The race for mayor in Divide raised a record-breaking $41,040 for Teller County Regional Animal Shelter (TCRAS).





From left to right: Mayor Clyde, Vice Mayor Cinna, Co-vice Mayor Maizey Little Wolf

Mayor Clyde will be welcomed into his prestigious new role at a gathering on Saturday, April 9th from 1 – 2 p.m. at Paradox Beer Company in Divide. The public is invited to welcome him, and to thank outgoing mayor Piper for all her hard work in the community.