Then and Now photo exhibit highlights Colorado Springs 150th anniversary

COLORADO SPRINGS — Fifty historic images alongside modern photos will be on display starting Thursday, July 8 at Library 21c as part of the City of Colorado Springs’ Sesquicentennial Celebration.

Local photographer Mike Pach has recreated historic images from the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, Pikes Peak Library District, and other archives to illustrate how things have changed, and how they have stayed the same.

The exhibit will be open to the public at Library 21c Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. through August 31.

Several events and activities are planned to mark the city’s 150th anniversary. Visit ColoradoSprings.gov/COS150 for a complete list.