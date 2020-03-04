The ugly truth of childhood cancer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — For the last three years, Clayton Freeman has been fighting for his life.

The 4-year-old has acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or ALL, the most common type of childhood cancer, and for as long as he can remember, life has been doctor appointments and hospital visits.

“Once a child is diagnosed, they’re admitted normally to the hospital,” said Rachel Kovacs, Nurse Care Coordinator at Children’s Hospital Colorado Colorado Springs. “We do a lot more testing and work up. We put in a device called a Mediport that we use to give their chemo. We check their bone marrow, we check their spinal fluid, we do a lot of blood tests and then they usually start chemo while they’re in the hospital for that first admission and they’re usually there anywhere between five and eight days.”

Clayton was diagnosed with cancer right around his first birthday.

“He just went with it, it was never, he didn’t see himself as being different,” said Lindsey Freeman, Clayton’s mother.

The only difference Clayton might see is that he has superpowers.

As Kovacs said, Clayton’s chemotherapy is administered through a port in his chest.

“It has a really sturdy catheter that is threaded into one of the major blood vessels that goes near the heart,” said Kovacs. “So it’s a safe way that we can access easily and not have to worry about damaging the blood vessels.”

But in Clayton’s world, the port is his arc reactor and the chemo is his energy source, making him just like Iron Man.

“He kind of came to that conclusion himself,” said Lindsey. “He loves the superhero movies and he gets real geeked out on them, and he had watched Iron Man and it seemed to be one of his favorites, and when he started seeing the chest stuff he just put it all together.”

Lindsey said doctor appointments got a little easier after that because Clayton had something to relate to. It was a silver lining in a difficult journey, one with many ups and many more downs.

“Cancer comes into people’s lives, it’s not selective about where it comes. So it comes regardless of what your social situation is, regardless of what your financial situation, regardless of all the other things you might be experiencing,” said Kovacs.

After they got the news about Clayton’s cancer, Lindsey and her husband Brandon tried to prepare themselves the best they could, but so much of their world changed in an instant.

“A lot changed financially,” Lindsey said. “When you’re making that trip constantly and just everything. I mean someone could have the slightest sniffle and not think anything of it, and something like that could take him down and that could really affect everything in treatment, so we pretty much just went into a glass bubble.”

Kovacs said during the initial phase of treatment, one parent usually has to stay home with the child and can’t work. She also said cancer impacts siblings, school work and even relationships.

Lindsey said they avoided everyone except family.

“That was a hard decision for us because they’re supposed to be out playing with kids and being active and doing everything they can and he just didn’t get it,” said Lindsey.

She added nothing about childhood cancer is easy.

“He hates going to the doctor, even now, it’s just finger-pricks and you have to try and make it a positive thing every time and it’s not,” she said. “There’s nothing positive about childhood cancer. It sucks.”

Most families, thankfully, will never know the true realities.

“People don’t get to see you holding your child down where he’s accessed. They don’t see him screaming,” said Lindsey. “It’s ‘oh he’s strong, keep it up,’ and they just don’t see how miserable it is.”

“There’s been some times that have been really hard but I’ve never thought, I don’t think me or my wife have. If Clayton’s not going to quit, then we’re not going to quit, and we weren’t going to let him quit,” said Brandon Freeman, Clayton’s father.

For those who have to deal with childhood cancer, the Freemans want them to know the war against cancer is long, but there is hope.

“It’s much more hopeful today than it was 30, 40 years ago,” Kovacs said. “If your child was diagnosed with cancer in the 80s, they probably wouldn’t survive, whereas now we do have a really good cure rate for not just leukemia but a lot of the cancers.”

The Freemans found strength in taking the journey day by day.

“It gets overwhelming to think about the future and this and that, it’s overwhelming,” said Lindsey. “There’s always hiccups, there’s always changes and just take that day and live that day best you can and get ready for the next.”

Some days victory is just putting one foot in front of the other.

“If you put your head down you can do it,” said Lindsey. “It’s so great to see him thrive and just the excitement over not having him on medication anymore. It’s going to be so nice to actually see what he is like without everything that he’s been on.”

Clayton has just finished his three years of treatment and will start preschool this fall.

Kovacs said there is an over 90 percent cure rate for ALL.