The Salvation Army’s Give for Good Fund-a-thon

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Salvation Army’s goal is to raise $30,000 in a week. 100% of the money will stay in Colorado Springs.
- Colorado Kitchen
- $2 meals TOGO only for our community (lunch and dinner)
- 24,705 hot meals prepared
- Delivering FREE TOGO hot meals to our Silvercrest Apartment Neighbors (55+ community)
- Delivering about 80 meals/day
- Social Services
- COPE Utility assistance
- Rental assistance
- Brand new program: 106 families have received rental assistance
- $109,074
- Food Pantry
- Open all day every day serving emergency food for our community
- Serving about 140 families/week (280 food bags)
- Shelter
- Daily deep cleaning after residents leave and empowering residents to clean their spaces
- Intake screening training for staff at intake process to ensure the ill are not staying at our shelter to keep everyone safe.
- Stocking up on adequate cleaning and safety products.
- Home deliveries
- The Salvation Army, Pikes Peak United Way, Care and Share and COSILoveYou have partnered to deliver groceries and even special items to individuals without transportation.
- Partnered with Fuel Church and Catholic Charities to provide hot meals for the community.
- Catholic Charities: Food, The Salvation Army: Emergency Disaster Services Mobile Kitchen, Fuel Church: Chef Deanna cooking
- M,W,F From 1-3
To donate click here.
Since March 13th, The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs has provided:
- 2,663 food boxes given out from 908 Yuma Street food pantry
- 7,496 nights of shelter/lodging
- 152 people with utility assistance totaling $16,285
New Programs Started Locally in Response to COVID-19:
- Rental Assistance through The Salvation Army Connection Center
- 106 families assisted in the amount of $109,074 (200+ family applications pending)
- Food Box Delivery Program to Seniors & disabled individuals without transportation
- 515 food boxes delivered to individuals without transportation
- Hot Meal Delivery, twice per day, to seniors in our neighborhood
- 1,852 hot meals delivered to Seniors
- Emotional and Spiritual Care over the phone. Individuals call our Connection Center and connect with a retired Salvation Army Officer who will speak and pray with them.
- 1,179 cases of emotional & spiritual care
- Homeless Mobile Feeding 3 times per week, partnering with Catholic Charities and Fuel Church
- 532 meals served out of our mobile kitchen