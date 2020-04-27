The Salvation Army’s Give for Good Fund-a-thon

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Salvation Army’s goal is to raise $30,000 in a week. 100% of the money will stay in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Kitchen $2 meals TOGO only for our community (lunch and dinner) 24,705 hot meals prepared Delivering FREE TOGO hot meals to our Silvercrest Apartment Neighbors (55+ community) Delivering about 80 meals/day

Social Services COPE Utility assistance Rental assistance Brand new program: 106 families have received rental assistance $109,074

Food Pantry Open all day every day serving emergency food for our community Serving about 140 families/week (280 food bags)

Shelter Daily deep cleaning after residents leave and empowering residents to clean their spaces Intake screening training for staff at intake process to ensure the ill are not staying at our shelter to keep everyone safe. Stocking up on adequate cleaning and safety products.

Home deliveries The Salvation Army, Pikes Peak United Way, Care and Share and COSILoveYou have partnered to deliver groceries and even special items to individuals without transportation.

Partnered with Fuel Church and Catholic Charities to provide hot meals for the community. Catholic Charities: Food, The Salvation Army: Emergency Disaster Services Mobile Kitchen, Fuel Church: Chef Deanna cooking M,W,F From 1-3



Since March 13th, The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs has provided:

23,505 hot prepared meals

2,663 food boxes given out from 908 Yuma Street food pantry

7,496 nights of shelter/lodging

152 people with utility assistance totaling $16,285

New Programs Started Locally in Response to COVID-19: