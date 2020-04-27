The Salvation Army’s Give for Good Fund-a-thon

Live Now
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Salvation Army’s goal is to raise $30,000 in a week. 100% of the money will stay in Colorado Springs.

  • Colorado Kitchen
    • $2 meals TOGO only for our community (lunch and dinner)
      • 24,705 hot meals prepared
    • Delivering FREE TOGO hot meals to our Silvercrest Apartment Neighbors (55+ community)
      • Delivering about 80 meals/day
  • Social Services
    • COPE Utility assistance
    • Rental assistance
    • Brand new program: 106 families have received rental assistance
      • $109,074
  • Food Pantry
    • Open all day every day serving emergency food for our community
    • Serving about 140 families/week (280 food bags)
  • Shelter 
    • Daily deep cleaning after residents leave and empowering residents to clean their spaces
    • Intake screening training for staff at intake process to ensure the ill are not staying at our shelter to keep everyone safe.
    • Stocking up on adequate cleaning and safety products.
  • Home deliveries
    • The Salvation Army, Pikes Peak United Way, Care and Share and COSILoveYou have partnered to deliver groceries and even special items to individuals without transportation.
  • Partnered with Fuel Church and Catholic Charities to provide hot meals for the community.
    • Catholic Charities: Food, The Salvation Army: Emergency Disaster Services Mobile Kitchen, Fuel Church: Chef Deanna cooking
    • M,W,F From 1-3

To donate click here.

Since March 13th, The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs has provided:

  • 23,505 hot prepared meals
  • 2,663 food boxes given out from 908 Yuma Street food pantry
  • 7,496 nights of shelter/lodging
  • 152 people with utility assistance totaling $16,285 

New Programs Started Locally in Response to COVID-19: 

  • Rental Assistance through The Salvation Army Connection Center
    • 106 families assisted in the amount of $109,074 (200+ family applications pending)
  • Food Box Delivery Program to Seniors & disabled individuals without transportation
    • 515 food boxes delivered to individuals without transportation
  • Hot Meal Delivery, twice per day, to seniors in our neighborhood
    • 1,852 hot meals delivered to Seniors
  • Emotional and Spiritual Care over the phone. Individuals call our Connection Center and connect with a retired Salvation Army Officer who will speak and pray with them.
    • 1,179 cases of emotional & spiritual care
  • Homeless Mobile Feeding 3 times per week, partnering with Catholic Charities and Fuel Church
    • 532 meals served out of our mobile kitchen

