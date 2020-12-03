The Salvation Army restarts Remote Learning Center

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs announced Thursday they once again will start the Red Shield Remote Learning Center.

The center is a safe environment that provides educational support to school-age children while providing daily support for working parents, says the Salvation Army.

According to the Salvation Army, this is a full-time program where children will receive breakfast, lunch, and two snacks daily while receiving Red Shield Staff support on remote learning. They also have physical activity, complete craft projects and are able to cover all aspects of their daily schedule.

“We are excited to once again support our community through this program! Times remain uncertain and finding ways to help is part of the reason we are here” said Captain Betzy Hanson.

To donate to year-round programs for The Salvation Army, click here.