COLORADO SPRINGS — The Salvation Army teamed up with Lexus of Colorado Springs on Monday to make sure families do not go hungry during Spring Break.

Staff from both organizations gave out 200 food boxes during a drive-through distribution event. Families received non-perishable items like cereal and canned goods as well as bread, potatoes, and vegetables to help feed a family of four for a week.

It is part of a nationwide movement to address the increasing food insecurity challenges families face across the country during Spring Break.

“So many families in our community rely on the schools for breakfast and lunch to help supplement meals, so we want to make sure no family goes hungry this spring break,” Jeane Turner with the Salvation Army said.

Lexus of Colorado Springs is among 26 dealerships across the nation that will distribute more than 5,000 food boxes during the Spring Break period.