The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs continues Rental Assistance program

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Salvation Army continues to provide rental assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Salvation Army in Colorado has received $2 Million from the state of Colorado to continue to fund the Rental Assistance program for 2021.

So far in El Paso County, the army has helped almost 200 families with over $310,000 in rental and mortgage assistance.

They’re now preparing for the second wave of eviction notices. Those who can’t pay rent because their income has been directly affected by COVID-19 can apply.

The Salvation Army offers other services such as Utility Assistance, Emergency Food Assistance, Youth Programs, Veteran Programs, and more.

If you can’t pay your rent because your income has been directly affected by COVID-19, you can complete an application for rental assistance by visiting:

After you submit your application, a case manager from The Salvation Army or a partnering agency will contact you.