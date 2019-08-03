The Salvation Army hosts annual “Back to School Shopping Spree”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Salvation Army teamed up with JCPenney and Colorado Springs Utilities to provide new school clothes to local children in need.

The “Back to School Shopping Spree” started at 6:30 A.M. where 100 kids from the community in Colorado Springs enjoyed breakfast at the Salvation Army.

7:15 A.M. they’re bused to The Citadel Mall where each child receives a $100 JCPenney gift card and placed with a Colorado Springs Utilities volunteer to shop.

The event concludes at 10 A.M. with children returning to the Salvation Army.

The “Back to School Shopping Spree” helps local families in Colorado Springs confidently send their children off on their first day of school, knowing they are well prepared.

If you would like to donate or find out how you can get involved with your local Salvation Army, visit www.tsacs.org.