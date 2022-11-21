COLORADO SPRINGS — Many Americans would like to lose a couple of pounds, but they could be doing the wrong type of exercise.

Dr. Ilya Skolnikoff, author of “The Skolnikoff Method, New Medicine for a New You” explains to FOX21’s Abbie Burke what type of exercises help people lose weight and which types do not.

Skolnikoff says people need to be doing more Aerobic exercises like yoga, walking and Pilates instead of Anaerobic exercises like running, basketball, and spin class.



He also discusses some of his favorite tech gadgets that he says can help with weight loss.