The Resource Exchange prepares for Drive-Thru Santa event this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — Looking for an opportunity to enjoy holiday fun locally? The Resource Exchange (TRE) could be the place for you!

TRE plans to host a Drive-Thru Santa event Saturday, Dec. 1 with local favorite, Santa Joe.

Volunteers from TRE, the Empty Stocking Fund, and eight additional local human services agencies will also be on hand in the TRE parking lot to spread holiday cheer in a fun, safe setting.

Attendees who have signed up for their approximate time slot will proceed through the parking lot, which will feature a vintage firetruck and area sports team mascots, and make their way to Santa.

Along the way, children and families will receive treat bags distributed by cheerful elves.

According to organizers, the best photo opportunities will be between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

TRE is located at 6385 Corporate Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80919. The event will take place in the large parking lot at the north side of the building.