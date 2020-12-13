The Resource Exchange hosts drive-thru Breakfast with Santa

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Local nonprofit The Resource Exchange reinvented its annual Breakfast with Santa event this year, making it drive-through style.

Everyone who signed up was greeted by a parade, a vintage fire truck, police cruisers, sheriff’s vehicles, first responders, and, of course, Santa.

As they made their way through the parking lot, Santa and his elves gave out treat bags and said hello to kids and families from a safe distance.

A donation of $10 per car was suggested, with the money benefiting the Empty Stocking Fund.