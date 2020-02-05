Live Now
Watch FOX21 News at 9
1  of  58
Closings and Delays
Academy District 20 Ascension Preschool Academy Pueblo Banning Lewis Academy Canon City RE-1 CEC Colorado Springs Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12 CIVA Charter School Colorado International Language Acad. Colorado Military Academy Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Colorado Springs Dist. 11 Connect Charter School Corpus Christi Catholic School Cotopaxi Fremont RE-3 CPCD Head Start Cripple Creek-Victor District 49 Divine Redeemer Catholic School Donna's Dolphins Swim School Edison 54JT Ellicott 22 Every Home for Christ First Presbyterian Church Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8 Fremont Co. Head Start Fremont-Florence RE-2 Hanover 28 Harrison Dist. 2 Holy Apostles Preschool Huerfano Re-1 Int. Salon & Spa Academy James Irwin Charter Schools James Madison Charter Academy La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2 Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 Manitou Springs SD 14 Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60 Monument Acad. Charter Sch. Mountain View Medical Group Paul Mitchell the School CS Peak Vista's Falcon Peak Health Center Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning Pueblo Dist. 70 Pueblo School District #60 Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences RMSER Early Learning Centers St. John Neumann Catholic School St. Paul Catholic School State government offices in Denver and surrounding counties The Colorado Springs School The University School The Vanguard School Trinity Lutheran School - Pueblo Vista Grande Baptist Church Widefield 3 Woodland Park Re-2

The Quality of Life team is keeping Colorado Springs clean

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — One million pounds is a lot, especially when we’re talking about trash. That’s how much garbage the Neighborhood Services’ Quality of Life Team cleaned up around Colorado Springs last year. The small but mighty group of nine is always hard at work keeping our public areas clean.

“I grew up in the city of Colorado Springs and I love cleaning the city and taking care of the city,” said Garry Moore. Moore is a Senior Maintenance Tech with Neighborhood Services in Colorado Springs. He’s one of the members of the Quality of Life Team.

“We look over what citizen complaints have came in. We also look at the homeless outreach teams, the HOT team’s officers’ requests,” said Pedro Laumbach. Laumbach is a Senior Maintenance Tech with Colorado Springs Neighborhood Services and part of the Quality of Life Team.

The group does everything from disposing of illegally dumped mattresses and furniture to removing graffiti, to cleaning mounds of trash from illegal homeless camps. Team members say homeless camps have grown to be a big focus.

“In 2019, we cleaned over 847 camps. So far this year in January we’ve cleaned over 174 with over 400 truckloads,” said Laumbach.

Laumbach adds that in 2019, the group picked up around 1600 truckloads of trash. He says there are a lot of hazards that come with this work.

“In reality, someone has been living there so there’s the potential for needles, drugs, paraphernalia. We just are always on guard. We’re always looking out for each other and we’re always careful where we put our hands,” said Laumbach.

Before cleaning begins, police give written warnings to the people living in an illegal homeless camp. If they won’t leave after warnings, police will make them leave and offer to take them to a homeless shelter.

The team works closely with the Homeless Outreach Team, HOT, and the Continuum of Care to connect these individuals with local services. At the end of the day, the Quality of Life team says they take pride in cleaning up the city.

“Everybody needs to take care of the city, not just one person, but it takes a village. It takes everybody to get out there and do it. Something as simple as picking up trash you see around town is a big help,” said Moore.

“We’re going to come in tomorrow and it might be the exact same location that’s dirty all over again, but we’re ready to do it. It’s just so rewarding knowing we’re cleaning and we’re trying to make a difference,” said Laumbach.

If you see a homeless camp around Colorado Springs you want the Quality of Life team to clean up, you can report it to the city on the GoCOS app. You can also report graffiti or illegally dumped furniture you see around town.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local