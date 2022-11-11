(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A staple of holiday tradition returns to the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center with a performance of The Nutcracker.

The story of the Nutcracker follows Clara as she attends a Christmas party where she is gifted a nutcracker doll. When she falls asleep that night, she enters fantastical dreams of magical lands and the nutcracker.

Nan Wainwright, Artistic Director of the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center expressed that even if you have seen the Nutcracker before, there’s something new in each performance.

“As far as our production goes, we’re undergoing some changes this year,” Wainwright said. “We’re going to have new sets. There’s some new choreography and some new roles. So, if people have come to see the Nutcracker in the past, it’s not going to see the same performance.”

This will be the 23rd consecutive year that Sangre De Cristo’s School of Dance has produced a performance of the Nutcracker for the Pueblo Community. During that time, it has become a local holiday tradition.

“The Nutcracker is a great way to start the season. I think the holiday season can be very stressful for a lot of people. Attending the Nutcracker is a way to slow down, relax and have some fun as a family. That’s where the spirit of the holidays is for me.”

Opening night for the Nutcracker is Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Performances will run through Dec. 4. Tickets cost $20, or $18 for members of the Arts Center.