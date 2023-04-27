(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After three seasons, the North Slope Recreation Area along the Pikes Peak Highway, will open Monday, May 1. The recreation area includes North and South Catamount reservoirs as well as the Crystal Creek Reservoir.

“The North Slope Recreation Area is a dream for the outdoor enthusiast looking to escape the city and enjoy breathtaking scenery at 9,200 feet,” said Skyler Rorabaugh, Manager of Pikes Peak-America’s Mountain

The North Slope Recreation Area had been closed for three seasons due to a maintenance and repair project by Colorado Springs Utilities.

Reservations will not be required to visit the North Slope Recreation Area unless people are driving up the summit of Pikes Peak. Summit reservations are required beginning the Friday of Memorial weekend through Sept. 30. One-day passes to the North Slope Recreation Area will be $5 per guest, and children under 16 get in free.

Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until May 26, when summer hours begin. Summer hours will start the Friday before Memorial Day and through Labor Day From 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The City of Colorado Springs says guests should follow all posted rules and a Colorado Fishing license is required for those 16 years or older for those who are planning to fish at the reservoirs.

“Whether you are birdwatching, hiking, biking or paddleboarding and fishing in the reservoirs, we look forward to hosting all of our North Slope recreators this year,” said Rorabaugh.