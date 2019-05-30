The Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival is here! Dee Cortez gets all the Dee-Tales

The Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival is here! Thirty-seven wine vendors means there’s something here for everyone’s palate.

Meteorologist Dee Cortez sat down with Special Events Coordinator Jenna Gallas to talk about the Colorado-made wine that will be available at the festival. Dee also got some tips on how to properly experience your wine.

The festival is Saturday at Memorial Park in Manitou Springs. The festivities run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available at the Manitou Springs Chamber Of Commerce, or you can buy them online at Eventbrite.com. If you are a designated driver, you can get your free ticket into the event at Eventbrite.