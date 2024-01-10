(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One of the businesses affected by a fire in a Downtown building on Monday, Dec. 4 will need to move locations, due to the lengthy timeframe of smoke damage abatement and construction on its current storefront.

The Local Honey Collective posted an update to social media on Tuesday, Jan. 9, thanking the community for its support and providing more information on the damage caused to its store on East Bijou Street.

“It has broken our hearts to be closed this past month,” The Local Honey Collective said in its address to the community. “We want to thank you for all of your support; everything from buying gift cards to your kind words, it has meant the world to us and we cannot thank you enough.”

The Local Honey Collective went on to explain the future of the Colorado Springs location, which sadly, will not be able to reopen on Bijou Street for at least 12 or more months due to construction. As a result of that lengthy timeframe, The Local Honey Collective said it would be permanently moving locations.

As the business begins to search for a new location, it will be having a Fire Sale starting the weekend of Jan. 27, in which all damaged inventory will be sold. Following the sale, The Local Honey Collective said it would be bulking up its website with new inventory and would continue to open its Fort Collins location in late spring of 2024.