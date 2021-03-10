The homeless get vaccinated at the Springs Rescue Mission

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The homeless community in Colorado Springs are got vaccinated today.

The Springs Rescue Mission and Peak Vista Community Health Center teamed up to give out 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine to those eligible.

It’s the first vaccination effort for the Springs Rescue Mission’s homeless population. Peak Vista provided the doses and staffing.

Peaks Vita’s Vice President Joel Tanaka says based on the number of people getting tested for the coronavirus, there is a big need to vaccinate this group.

“”I would say that if folks have underlying medical conditions they would certainly be at risk. And based on their age, they’d be at risk. No different than the general population,” Tanaka said. “But the tricky part, and what we’re very happy to be a part of is to be able to provide the means to get access to that vaccine. Which many of these folks if not all would not otherwise have.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will help reduce the community’s risk level.

Both the Springs Rescue Mission and Peak Vista are intent on continuously educating all communities. Tanaka says the best vaccine is the vaccine that is most available to you.