The community not giving up hope in finding missing 11-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s been days since Gannon Stauch’s family lost saw him.

“I know if this would have happened to me, the same support is what I would get,” neighbor John Wilson said.

Wilson lives down the street from the Stauch family, where Gannon was last seen. He personally doesn’t know the family but says the neighborhood is close, stating “They are not strangers, never met them, but they live down the street, that’s family.”

Wilson is searching for Gannon by using his personal drone and flying it near their neighborhood.

Wilson says the idea came after a friend made a suggestion and got a clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration, which provided him with a waiver.

As of Thursday, he has devoted hours to the search and has covered nearly 50 miles with his drone.

“The biggest thing is having other people look at the video, and they tell me to look at a certain time,” Wilson said.

Other people are putting up blue ribbons through the neighborhood and surrounding communities to help Gannon find his way home.

“Gannon’s favorite color is blue, just a reminder to keep looking, keep eyes open and bring him home,” volunteer Arolda Sell said.

Until Gannon is found, this community is not giving up.

“They are strangers, but they love him and want him to come home,” Sell said.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is working on putting up an official volunteer sign-up.

A Chick-fil-A in Fountain shared on social media they are putting in their part and are supporting Gannon and his family by putting up blue lights.