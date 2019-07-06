Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomes baby giraffe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s official! The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomed a new baby into the giraffe family on Saturday.

The little baby was born at 1:20 p.m. and took its first steps 35 minutes later.

The sex of the baby has not been confirmed. They will be named when they are 30 days old.

The little one is about 6 feet tall. The calf is the sixteenth member of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s reticulated giraffe herd. It’s mama Msitu’s third offspring.

The giraffe building was closed for the rest of Saturday to allow mom and baby some quiet time to bond and nurse.

Assuming that mom and baby are nursing consistently and doing well, the public will be allowed a limited time to see the new baby starting Sunday.

Approximately 10,000 worldwide viewers witnessed the calf’s birth on Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s live camera feed, which will continue to stream live from the sand stall.