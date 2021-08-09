The Campus on Constitution to hold grand opening Aug. 13

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Campus on Constitution will be recognizing the opening of its brand new 42,000 square ft. building with a ribbon-cutting event in School District 49.

The facility, called a “Google meets Starbucks” learning environment, will be home to the Pikes Peak Early College and Springs Studio for Academic Excellence.

Due to the restrictions surrounding gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Campus is hosting it now in honor of the ’20-’21 school semester.

The event will be held Friday, Aug. 13 at 6:00 p.m.