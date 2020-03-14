The Broadmoor World Arena and Pikes Peak Center place restrictions on live events

COLORADO SPRINGS — A 30-day restriction has been placed on live events at The Broadmoor World Arena and Pikes Peak Center following Governor Polis announcement on gatherings of 250 individuals or more.

They released a statement Friday stating:

Today Governor Polis implemented a 30-day restriction of gatherings of 250 individuals or more for the state of Colorado. Both The Broadmoor World Arena and Pikes Peak Center will abide by the Governor’s restriction and suspend all events through April 13, 2020.

The venues ask all ticket purchasers to hold on to their tickets as they work with their partners on rescheduling events. Everyone’s patience is appreciated during this time. Updates and details will be provided as they become available.

