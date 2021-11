CAÑON CITY, Colo. — THE Aggregate Source Quarry celebrated a major milestone Thursday after the 1,000,000th ton left the quarry for the year 2021.

The moment marked the most tons sold in one year in the 28 years of Tezak ownership.

THE Quarry celebrates major milestone

Quarry officials thanked their crew, scale house crew, drivers, mechanics, and everyone who made the historic event possible.