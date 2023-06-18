(COLORADO SPRINGS) – After the rain washed out the past two days, the sun showed up for the final day of the 2023 Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival.

The weekend-long festival was filled with music, food, and culture.

“We have about 18 food trucks right now. From Jamaican food to barbecue to seafood. You name it is here,” said organizer Jennifer Smith.

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Organizers say it’s important to remember, but also to look at how far we have come, pointing to Colorado Springs’ newly elected black mayor.

“I’ve been here since I was 13, and I never would have thought we’d have a mayor that’s black,” said Smith.

Thousands of people showed up to the festival throughout the weekend and organizers are already planning on how they can make it bigger and better for next year.

“We’re trying to figure out who we’re bringing out already next year. People are already voting, so everybody’s excited already,” said Smith.